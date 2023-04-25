Methodology Contact us Login

Decision to adjust Cincinnati and Pittsburgh busheling assessments: pricing notice

Fastmarkets will realign its consumer buying price for ferrous scrap No1 busheling in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, effective from the May 2023 monthly settlement.

April 25, 2023
By Sean Barry
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

The specification for the affected scrap grade is as follows:

MB-STE-0251
MB-STE-0526
Assessment: No1 busheling Quality: Clean steel scrap, maximum size 2 feet by 5 feet, including new factory busheling (sheet clippings, stampings, etc). May not include old auto body and fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled and electrical sheet containing more than 0.5% silicon. Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
ISRI Code: 207
Notes: A separate methodology for the AMM Midwest index is available

Although Fastmarkets believes that its monthly trends have been correct, there has been feedback from the market that ferrous scrap No1 busheling in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh is no longer reflected actual transaction prices.

The original 30-day consultation notice was published on April 4.

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Sean Barry at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Sean Barry re: No.1 busheling Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.”

To see all of Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology

