Delayed publication of alumina prices, P1020A low-carbon midpoint, Al scrap discounts: pricing notice

The publication of Fastmarkets’ inferred prices for Brazil alumina, Aluminium P1020A inferred low carbon midpoint in-whs Rotterdam, and UK aluminium scrap LME discounts, for Wednesday April 5 was delayed for technical reasons.

April 6, 2023
By Juliet Walsh
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets’ MInD database has now been updated.

The prices affected were:

MB-ALU-0010 Alumina index inferred, fob Brazil, $ per dmt
MB-AL-0377 Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, inferred low-carbon midpoint, $ per tonne
MB-AL-0282 Aluminium scrap, baled old rolled, LME discount, delivered consumer UK, £ per tonne
MB-AL-0284 Aluminium scrap cast wheels, LME discount, delivered consumer UK, £ per tonne
MB-AL-0280 Aluminium scrap clean HE9 extrusions, LME discount, delivered consumer UK, £ per tonne
MB-AL-0283 Aluminium scrap commercial cast, LME discount, delivered consumer UK, £ per tonne
MB-AL-0279 Aluminium scrap commercial pure cuttings, LME discount, delivered consumer UK, £ per tonne
MB-AL-0285 Aluminium scrap commercial turnings, LME discount, delivered consumer UK, £ per tonne
MB-AL-0278 Aluminium scrap group 1 pure 99% & litho, LME discount, delivered consumer UK, £ per tonne
MB-AL-0286 Aluminium scrap group 7 turnings, LME discount, delivered consumer works, UK, £ per tonne
MB-AL-0281 Aluminium scrap loose old rolled cuttings, LME discount, delivered consumer UK, £ per tonne

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to alumina and aluminium prices, please contact Juliet Walsh by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Juliet Walsh re: alumina and aluminium prices.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

