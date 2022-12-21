Methodology Contact us Login

Delayed publication of Fastmarkets’ European noble alloys prices

The publication of Fastmarkets’ European noble ferroalloys price assessments for Wednesday December 21 was delayed due to a reporter error.

December 21, 2022
By Sofia Okun
Pricing noticeOres and alloys

The publication of the the affected prices took place at 15.11 GMT instead of 15.00 GMT.

The following assessments were published late:
MB-FEU-0001 - Ferro-tungsten basis 75% W Rotterdam duty unpaid $ per kg W in warehouse
MB-FEV-0001 - Ferro-vanadium basis 78% min, free delivered duty paid, consumer plant,1st grade Western Europe, $ per kg V
MB-MN-0001 - Manganese min. 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake MB free market $ per tonne in warehouse
MB-FEO-0001 - Ferro-molybdenum basis 65% min, in-warehouse Rotterdam, $ per kg Mo
MB-FEO-0003 - Molybdenum drummed molybdic oxide $ per lb Mo in warehouse
MB-FEO-0004 - Molybdenum MB drummed molybdic oxide Mo, in-whs Busan, $/Ib

The published price values are unaffected.

For more information, to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sofia Okun by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Sofia Okun noble ferroalloys prices, Europe’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please click on this link.

