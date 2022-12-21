Delayed publication of Fastmarkets’ European noble alloys prices

The publication of the the affected prices took place at 15.11 GMT instead of 15.00 GMT.

The following assessments were published late:

• MB-FEU-0001 - Ferro-tungsten basis 75% W Rotterdam duty unpaid $ per kg W in warehouse

• MB-FEV-0001 - Ferro-vanadium basis 78% min, free delivered duty paid, consumer plant,1st grade Western Europe, $ per kg V

• MB-MN-0001 - Manganese min. 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake MB free market $ per tonne in warehouse

• MB-FEO-0001 - Ferro-molybdenum basis 65% min, in-warehouse Rotterdam, $ per kg Mo

• MB-FEO-0003 - Molybdenum drummed molybdic oxide $ per lb Mo in warehouse

• MB-FEO-0004 - Molybdenum MB drummed molybdic oxide Mo, in-whs Busan, $/Ib

The published price values are unaffected.

For more information, to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sofia Okun by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Sofia Okun noble ferroalloys prices, Europe’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please click on this link.