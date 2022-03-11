Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Delayed publication of monthly US/Europe calcined alumina prices

The publication of Fastmarkets’ monthly US/Europe calcined alumina price assessments was delayed from Thursday March 3 due to a reporter error.

March 11, 2022
By Janie Davies
Pricing noticeAlumina

The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.

The affected prices, which were published on March 10, were:

• MB-ALU-0013 alumina, calcined, ground, 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $ per tonne
• MB-ALU-0012 alumina, calcined, ground and unground, min 99.5% Al2O3, medium-soda min 0.25% soda, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $ per tonne
• MB-ALU-0011 alumina, calcined, unground 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $ per tonne

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Janie Davies at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: ‘FAO Janie Davies re calcined alumina prices.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed