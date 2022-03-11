Delayed publication of monthly US/Europe calcined alumina prices

The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.

The affected prices, which were published on March 10, were:

• MB-ALU-0013 alumina, calcined, ground, 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $ per tonne

• MB-ALU-0012 alumina, calcined, ground and unground, min 99.5% Al2O3, medium-soda min 0.25% soda, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $ per tonne

• MB-ALU-0011 alumina, calcined, unground 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $ per tonne

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Janie Davies at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: ‘FAO Janie Davies re calcined alumina prices.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.