Delayed publication of Southeast Asia copper premium: pricing notice

The publication of Fastmarkets’ assessment of the Southeast Asia copper premium for Tuesday March 28 was delayed due to a scheduling error.

March 29, 2023
By Julian Luk
Pricing noticeBase metals

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has since been updated.

The price affected:
MB-CU-0399 Copper grade A cathode premium, cif Southeast Asia, $/tonne

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Julian Luk by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Julian Luk, re Copper premium SE Asia.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

