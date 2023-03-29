Delayed publication of Southeast Asia copper premium: pricing notice
The publication of Fastmarkets’ assessment of the Southeast Asia copper premium for Tuesday March 28 was delayed due to a scheduling error.
Fastmarkets’ pricing database has since been updated.
The price affected:
MB-CU-0399 Copper grade A cathode premium, cif Southeast Asia, $/tonne
For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Julian Luk by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Julian Luk, re Copper premium SE Asia.”
