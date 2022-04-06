Delayed publication of Southeast Asia lead premiums

Publication of the following two premiums was delayed by one day:

MB-PB-0107 Lead 99.97% ingot premium, cif Southeast Asia, $/tonne

MB-PB-0108 Lead 99.99% ingot premium, cif Southeast Asia, $/tonne

These assessments are published on a monthly basis, on the first Tuesday of the month.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both since been updated.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these assessments, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Julian Luk by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Julian Luk, re: Southeast Asia lead premiums’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.