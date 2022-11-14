Discontinuation of Fastmarkets’ US steel plate, rebar converted price assessments

• MB-STE-0467: Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/short ton

• MB-STE-0465: Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), fob mill US, $/short ton

These prices are converted from the following markets:

• MB-STE-0172: Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/cwt

• MB-STE-0170: Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), fob mill US, $/cwt

These markets can now be converted to $/short ton by using the conversion service on the Fastmarkets Dashboard.

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of these prices, please contact Barbara O’Donovan by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Barbara O’Donovan, re: converted price assessments.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

