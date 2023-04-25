Discontinuation of Pittsburgh cast iron borings: pricing notice

The price will be discontinued as of May 1st this year.

The specification for the affected scrap grade is as follows:

MB-STE-0310 Steel scrap cast iron borings, consumer buying price, delivered mill Pittsburgh, $/gross ton

Quality: Clean cast iron or malleable iron borings and drillings, free of steel turnings, scale, lumps or excessive oil.

Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

The original 30-day consultation notice was published on March 24.

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Sean Barry at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry re: Pittsburgh cast iron borings

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

