Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Electrolysis could be key to net-zero steel future: SSNA

Electrolysis processes developed by Boston Metal and Electra that eliminate the need for coal in steel production could be key to a net-zero emissions future for the metallics industry, attendees learned at Fastmarkets’ conference on January 17-19 in Dallas

February 1, 2023
By Grace Asenov
SteelDecarbonization

Woburn, Massachusetts-based Boston Metal plans to begin licensing its molten-oxide electrolysis (MOE) technology to the steel industry in 2025, with wide-scale use expected in the second half of this decade, Adam Rauwerdink, senior vice president of business development, told Fastmarkets in an interview on the sidelines of Fastmarkets’ Scrap & Steel North America 2023 event.

In the long-term, the technology is ideal for greenfield projects, but there are opportunities to co-locate the modular MOE cells next to existing steel mills in the near-term too, Rauwerdink said.

Boston Metal is testing this same technology to process mining waste and other minerals in Brazil.

Boulder, Colorado-based Electra uses a low-temperature, oxygen-decoupled electrolysis process to refine iron ores with as low as 30-35% iron content at 60ºC (140ºF), according to Sandeep Nijhawan, the company’s cofounder and chief executive officer.

“Because we use a low-temperature process, we can start and stop production at our plant on demand, based on the availability of intermittent renewables like wind and solar,” Nijhawan told Fastmarkets. “This aspect is critical because metallic ironmaking is a highly energy-intensive process and cost is a critical factor.”

Electra is building its pilot plant this year and plans to present demonstrations for commercial deployment by the end of the decade, he said. Last month, Electra announced a partnership with Nucor to scale this technology and lower the steelmaker’s carbon emissions.

Such breakthroughs in technology could lead to significant reductions — or even the elimination — of the “green premium,” according to market participants.

What to read next
Electric vehicles body assembly line
GM deal the poster child for the US’ Inflation Reduction Act | Hotter on metals
General Motors (GM) is investing $650 million to develop the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, the largest known source of lithium in the US and the third largest in the world
February 1, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Ferrous scrap metal - busheling - prime scrap
Turkish mills already up to 10 US ferrous scrap cargo purchases in 2023
US deep-sea ferrous export prices from the East Coast to Turkey have plateaued, with a Turkish mill purchasing a cargo at prices stable from the last-reported sale
February 1, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Conclusion of open consultation on calculation of averages on the Fastmarkets platform
Following a six-week consultation period, Fastmarkets can confirm it will amend the calculation method for all the average functions on the Fastmarkets platform from Wednesday March 1, 2023.
January 27, 2023
 · 
Fleur Ritzema
Steel scrap - ferrous scrap - recycled steels
Five things we learned at Fastmarkets’ Scrap & Steel ’23 conference
Consolidation, the recycling of electric vehicle batteries, US steel exports and the benefits of sustainable steelmaking were key talking points at Fastmarkets’ Scrap & Steel 2023 conference in Dallas in January
January 27, 2023
 · 
Thorsten Schier
Bridge frame closeup
Benefits of infrastructure bill to reach US ferrous markets in 2023
Green shoots of increased demand will emerge in US ferrous markets courtesy of the Biden administration’s trillion-dollar infrastructure package in 2023, Schnitzer’s executive vice president and chief strategy officer Richard Peach said at Fastmarkets’ Steel and Scrap Conference 2023 in Dallas, Texas
January 27, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
Pile of metal rods.
US SBQ prices move higher in January
US special bar quality steel prices rose in January in line with rising scrap and alloy costs, according to market participants
January 26, 2023
 · 
Robert England
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed