Iron ore

High-grade iron ore and the future of greener steelmaking

Iron ore is one of the most important steelmaking ingredients used by steelmakers across the globe. With the growing importance of green steel production driving the steel market to decarbonize, demand for low-carbon steelmaking materials is evolving quickly to favor higher grades like the 65% iron ore.

Our team of experts provides global and local data-driven insights, prices, forecasts and market news to help you make sense of the forces influencing the iron ore market.

What’s happening in the iron ore market?

Get the latest iron ore news and analysis

Hot-rolled steel process in steel industry
Steel prices unlikely to rally significantly in near term: analysts
Steel prices in the United States are unlikely to return to last year’s highs over the next year due to incoming steel capacity and falling raw materials prices, which could affect steel mills’ profitability, analysts told Fastmarkets
September 2, 2022
 · 
Alesha Alkaff
DRI_Iron ore pellets close up
Global DRI push to be crimped by lack of pellet feed concentrate - sources
The global push toward using more direct-reduced iron (DRI) and hot-briquetted iron (HBI) could be derailed by the lack of iron ore concentrates used in the pelletizing process, sources told Fastmarkets
August 30, 2022
 · 
Paul Lim
Stacker and Stockpile on Iron Ore Mine Site
High-grade iron ore premiums dip further despite increased consumption
Premiums for high-grade iron ore continued to slide on Friday August 26 in line with poor import demand from the Chinese market amid an increase in average forward-month prices over the trading week, sources told Fastmarkets
August 29, 2022
 · 
Norman Fong

Products
Price data
A trusted reflection of the iron ore markets, even at their most volatile.
November 12, 2021
Products
News and market analysis
Delivered to you from reporters embedded in the iron ore markets all over the world.
November 18, 2021
Products
Forecasting and analysis
With an over 90% accuracy rating, our forecasting helps you understand supply and demand dynamics, price changes and what the future might look like for iron ore markets.
November 22, 2021

Methodology
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
