EU annual imports of soybeans and meal fall by 6% and 4.5%, respectively

EU soybean imports during the last four days of June were 66,246 tonnes, bringing total marketing year imports since July 1, 2021, to 14.5 million tonnes, down almost 6% from the same date last year, data from the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The main supplier of soybeans to the EU was Brazil, with a share of 58.3%, or 8.48 million tonnes, followed by the US with a share of 29.3%, or 4.26 million tonnes.

Deliveries of soybean meal to the bloc last week over the same period amounted to 273,182 tonnes, while the total import volume from July 1, 2021, reached 16.5 million tonnes, which is 4.5% lower than last year.

The biggest supplier of soybean meal to the EU countries at the end of the year is Brazil with a share of 48.3% or 7.47 million tonnes, followed by Argentina with a share of 41% or 6.78 million tonnes.

Rapeseed deliveries to the EU in the last week of the 2021-2022 marketing year amounted to 62,955 tonnes, bringing total EU annual rapeseed imports to 5.5 million tonnes, 15% lower than last season.

Australia supplied the economic bloc with 53% or 2.9 million tonnes of rapeseed of total imports, while the share of Ukraine was 30% or 1.66 million tonnes.

Imports of sunflower seeds in the reporting period were 56,191 tonnes, while since July 1, 2021, the EU has purchased 1.1 million tonnes of sunflower seeds, which is 21.5% higher than the value of the previous year for the same period.

The leader in sunflower seed supplies to the EU with a share of 45.7% or 487,318 tonnes was Ukraine, followed by Moldova with a share of 35.6% or 379,422 tonnes.

Sunflower meal deliveries from June 27 to June 30 amounted to 58,432 tonnes, while the total volume of sunflower meal imports from July 1 was 2.4 million tonnes, which is 36% lower than last year.

The supply of sunflower meal by Russia accounted for more than 36.5% or 886,389 tonnes, while the share of Ukraine was almost 32% or 769,328 tonnes.

The supply of sunflower oil to the EU in the period from July 1 increased by 13% to 1.95 million tonnes, while Ukraine supplied more than 83% or 1.67 million tonnes of sunflower oil.

The supply of palm oil to the EU decreased by almost 12% during the reporting period to 4.8 million tonnes, which is the lowest value in the last three seasons.