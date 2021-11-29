Contact Us Login

Field of wheat
Iran’s wheat imports could triple next year after severe weather conditions
Iran may triple its wheat imports in 2021-2022, with Russian exports at 4m tonnes, as the region recovers from dry and hot weather conditions
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Corn Seed as Full Frame Background
BayWa’s agriculture H1 earnings surge on solid grain markets
German Agricultural trader Baywa AG’s H1 earning in its agricultural segment jumped...
August 05, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Cai Chen
Russia’s ag ministry floats wheat, feed grain export tax increases
RussiaвЂ™s agriculture ministry has proposed a в‚¬20/mt increase from March on a planned wheat export duty as the government...
January 13, 2021 04:17 PM
 · 
Masha Belikova
Farm machines harvesting corn in September, viewed from above
Fastmarkets successfully completes first Iosco assurance review of its agriculture division and Wheat Germany price
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is excited to announce the successful completion of its first external assurance review of its agriculture division.
July 20, 2021 10:08 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Harvesting of soybean field with combine
China pays high prices to buy 81% of Brazil’s October soybeans
The Asian agriculture giant bought 2.7 million tonnes of Brazilian soybeans last month
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
New strike actions renew pressure on Argentine grain shipments
Grain and oilseed exporters out of Argentina could face additional disruption as more trade unions join an existing 48-hour...
May 20, 2021 05:44 PM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
ANALYSIS: Ukraine’s terminals compete as grain exports fall short
A significant drop in UkraineвЂ™s grain production, coupled with the increase in port capacity in recent years could drive higher...
December 08, 2020 04:59 PM
 · 
Masha Belikova
UPDATE: Russia’s floating grain export tax to use exchange price: minister
Russia will again adjust its export tax regime and look to have a long-term system in place by April that will use local...
February 04, 2021 10:03 AM
 · 
Alex Riabukha
Argentine grain receivers resume direct actions as salary talks fail
The union representing Argentina’s grain receivers, Urgara, has announced that they will resume direct industrial action after...
November 09, 2020 06:54 PM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
Ukrainian grain export passes 30 million mt, 20.5% down y-on-y
Weekly grain exports from Ukraine reached almostВ 1.3 million mt this week, to take the total for the marketing year to 30.1...
February 12, 2021 12:55 AM
 · 
Masha Belikova
