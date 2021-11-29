Iran may triple its wheat imports in 2021-2022, with Russian exports at 4m tonnes, as the region recovers from dry and hot weather conditions
German Agricultural trader Baywa AG’s H1 earning in its agricultural segment jumped...
RussiaвЂ™s agriculture ministry has proposed a в‚¬20/mt increase from March on a planned wheat export duty as the government...
Fastmarkets successfully completes first Iosco assurance review of its agriculture division and Wheat Germany price
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is excited to announce the successful completion of its first external assurance review of its agriculture division.
The Asian agriculture giant bought 2.7 million tonnes of Brazilian soybeans last month
Grain and oilseed exporters out of Argentina could face additional disruption as more trade unions join an existing 48-hour...
A significant drop in UkraineвЂ™s grain production, coupled with the increase in port capacity in recent years could drive higher...
Russia will again adjust its export tax regime and look to have a long-term system in place by April that will use local...
The union representing Argentina’s grain receivers, Urgara, has announced that they will resume direct industrial action after...
Weekly grain exports from Ukraine reached almostВ 1.3 million mt this week, to take the total for the marketing year to 30.1...