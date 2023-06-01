Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Fastmarkets demerges from Delinian

Read about Fastmarkets demerging from Delinian

June 1, 2023
By Yolande Peters
Press release

Fastmarkets today announces that it has completed the planned demerger from Delinian, formerly known as Euromoney Institutional Investor plc. As part of the transaction, Fastmarkets is now backed by private equity firm, Astorg.

Fastmarkets is the industry-leading price reporting agency (PRA) serving the metals, mining, forest products, energy transition and agriculture markets with over 10,000 customers globally. Fastmarkets’ growth is fuelled by its reputation as the trusted provider of mission-critical price data, benchmarks, forecasts and market analyses from more than 200 reporters and analysts globally across its core commodity markets. This data helps customers navigate complex, volatile and often opaque end markets, enabling trading and risk management.

Fastmarkets is a global business with a 130-year history with more than 500 employees spread across the UK, US, China, Singapore, Brazil, Belgium, and Finland.

The demerger will enable Fastmarkets to pursue a tailored strategy as an independent business led by CEO Raju Daswani and a dedicated management team. Fastmarkets will seek to continue organic and inorganic growth through the development of the business, targeting operational improvements and making strategic acquisitions.

James Davis, Partner at Astorg, said, “Since our acquisition, the Fastmarkets business has performed very strongly and, having now completed the demerger, which represents a significant milestone for the business, we can focus solely on supporting Raju and the team in pursuing our growth plans.”

Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets, said, “This is an exciting time for Fastmarkets given our position at the forefront of new energy-transition-related markets. Being backed by an ambitious investor will help us accelerate our plans for new products and underpin the continued growth of our business.”

About Astorg

Astorg is a European private equity firm with over €20 billion of assets under management. Astorg works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market-leading global companies headquartered in Europe or the US, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance and capital they need to achieve their growth plans.

Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective and a lean decision-making body, Astorg has valuable industry expertise in healthcare, software, technology, business services and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt, Milan and Luxembourg.

What to read next
Coal mining on open pit
GlobalCOAL to list Fastmarkets’ coking coal index as option for index-linked screen trading
Read more about our partnership with globalCOAL
May 18, 2023
 · 
Yolande Peters
A forest canopy, forest products timberland
Fastmarkets successfully completes IOSCO assurance review of its key forest products prices
Read more about our recent IOSCO assurance review
April 25, 2023
 · 
Yolande Peters
pile of wood
Introducing Fastmarkets’ new Repair & Remodeling Index
Providing much-needed visibility into the repair and remodeling (R&R) market for wood products buyers, sellers and traders
February 28, 2023
 · 
Dustin Jalbert
Close up of green soybean pods in a field
Stable announces its first organic soybean meal hedge using Fastmarkets data
The transaction will be settled against the Fastmarkets organic soybean meal Midwest US price
February 8, 2023
 · 
Yolande Peters
vegetable oils agriculture
Fastmarkets expands by acquiring Palm Oil Analytics
Read about the recent acquisition of Singapore-based price, data and news provider, Palm Oil Analytics, and Fastmarkets’ plans to support trade and decisions across the vegetable oil markets
February 6, 2023
 · 
Yolande Peters
Platform Support - STF Price Chart Data Table menu 4
Fastmarkets announces the completion of the acquisition by Astorg
November 24, 2022
 · 
Yolande Peters
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed