Forecasting and analysis

Anticipate global influences on commodity prices, supply and demand

Plan with confidence
Supply chains are in constant motion as factors like logistics issues, severe weather, the push to a low-carbon economy and governments’ policies combine to alter the playing field daily.

Market participants – upstream, midstream, and downstream – need insights to understand and anticipate supply chain performance and behavior.

Fastmarkets provides a suite of forecasts and economic analysis to give participants the essential tools to build scenarios and make high-stakes decisions.
Young finance market analyst in eyeglasses working at sunny office on laptop while sitting at wooden table.Businessman analyze document in his hands.Graphs and diagramm on notebook screen.Blurred.
Why Fastmarkets forecasts?

Our unbiased, independent research helps you minimize risk and predict future trends based on insights and analysis from experts. Get behind the data to deepen your confidence in your decisions.

Discover what market forces are likely to drive price movements and supply-demand shifts.
Use our forecasts to lead negotiations, inform your strategy and make business decisions.
Time your purchasing and manage inventories with information you can rely on.
Know exactly how much material to commit to on spot purchasing or on contract in each region.

Latest forecasts and analysis
Green transition. Aerial view of a train driving through a forest.
Middle East steel going green
Green steel production in the Middle East gets a new lease of life as the region injects funding into growing the green economy
December 07, 2021 12:16 PM
hot steel on conveyor in steel mill
US steel industry needs more unity
Lourenco Goncalves cuts through the noise to address how US steel producers can successfully approach sustainability, supply chain pressures and remain competitive
December 07, 2021 08:06 AM
 · 
Mark Burgess
Blockchain to be key to tracking scope 3 emissions, En+ chairman says: INTL AL CONF
December 07, 2021 07:57 AM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
American flag for Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labour Day
The US economic outlook for 2022 in five charts
Reading the signs: as we wrap up the final quarter of 2021, what are the leading indicators of economic performance telling us about what 2022 has in store?
December 02, 2021 12:13 PM
 · 
Lasse Sinikallas
Lithium mineral spodumene, major source of lithium
The boom – bust – boom cycle taking place in the lithium market
Following the 2021 Fastmarkets Lithium Supply & Markets event, head of commodity market research for base metals and battery raw material, Will Adams provides his no-nonsense view on what has happened and what lies ahead for the global lithium market
December 01, 2021 10:02 AM
 · 
William Adams
meo-2022-global-map.png
Economic outlook 2022: could stagflation reduce the roaring 20s to a whimper?
Lasse Sinikallas, Fastmarkets director of macroeconomics, shares his outlook for the next 6-12 months, looking at the fundamental drivers of the global economy, including consumption, production and inflation.
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
Lasse Sinikallas
EV sales (BEV & PHEV)
Lithium supply and demand to 2030
Frequently asked questions about lithium, a key energy transition material
July 22, 2021 01:00 PM
How we predict the markets

To bring you an unbiased view of the market, our price forecasting methodology includes supply and demand fundamentals, an in-depth look into underlying costs and implied margins as well as market sentiment.

We draw on the expertise of our in-house analysts and our extensive network of reporters. These real-world inputs, reviewed and refined against our AI-assisted pricing models, bring you a 360° view of your markets.

Learn more about our methdology

