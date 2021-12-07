Forecasting and analysis
Anticipate global influences on commodity prices, supply and demand
Market participants – upstream, midstream, and downstream – need insights to understand and anticipate supply chain performance and behavior.
Fastmarkets provides a suite of forecasts and economic analysis to give participants the essential tools to build scenarios and make high-stakes decisions.
Our unbiased, independent research helps you minimize risk and predict future trends based on insights and analysis from experts. Get behind the data to deepen your confidence in your decisions.
To bring you an unbiased view of the market, our price forecasting methodology includes supply and demand fundamentals, an in-depth look into underlying costs and implied margins as well as market sentiment.
We draw on the expertise of our in-house analysts and our extensive network of reporters. These real-world inputs, reviewed and refined against our AI-assisted pricing models, bring you a 360° view of your markets.
