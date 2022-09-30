Fastmarkets invites feedback on its audited non-ferrous methodologies, as part of the annual review process.
The consultation, which is open until October 28, 2022, seeks to ensure that our audited methodologies and price specifications continue to reflect the physical markets for alumina, aluminium, cobalt, copper, lithium and manganese ore, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.
Fastmarkets’ methodologies currently include Russian brands in the pricing process. On September 30, Fastmarkets issued a pricing notice to clarify its current methodological approach to Russian brands in its metals and mining pricing assessment process.
All our methodologies can be found here: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology/metals
The prices subject to this annual review are as follows:
Alumina
Alumina index adjustment to fob Australia index, Brazil, $ per tonne
Alumina index, fob Australia, $ per tonne
Aluminium
Aluminium P1020A (MJP) spot premium, cif Japan, $ per tonne
Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam, $ per tonne
Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $ per tonne
Aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Italy, $ per tonne
Aluminium P1020A premium, US Midwest delivered, cents per lb
Aluminium billet
Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp North Germany (Ruhr region), $ per tonne
Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp Italy (Brescia region), $ per tonne
Secondary aluminium
Aluminium pressure diecasting ingot DIN226/A380, delivered Europe, € per tonne
Aluminum alloy A380.1, delivered Midwest, US cents per lb
Copper
Copper grade A cathode premium, cif Shanghai, $ per tonne
Copper concentrates
Copper concentrates TC/RC index, cif Asia Pacific, $ per dmtu
Nickel sulfate
Nickel sulfate, min 21%, max 22.5%; cobalt 10ppm max, exw China, yuan per tonne
Cobalt
Cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $ per lb
Cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, cif China, $ per lb
Cobalt hydroxide index, 30% Co min, cif China, $ per lb
Cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $ per lb
Fastmarkets has started informally discussing a potential consultation on cobalt brands with market participants. Fastmarkets will publish a notice with more detail about this at a later date. In the meantime, Fastmarkets welcomes any initial feedback on cobalt brands during this regular annual review of its IOSCO prices.
Manganese ore
Manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $ per dmtu
Manganese ore index 37% Mn, cif Tianjin, $ per dmtu
Manganese ore index 37% Mn, fob Port Elizabeth, $ per dmtu
Lithium
Lithium carbonate, min 99.5% Li2CO3, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & South Korea, $ per kg
Lithium carbonate, min 99.5% Li2CO3, battery grade, spot price ex-works China, yuan per tonne
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate, min 56.5% LiOH.H2O, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & South Korea, $ per kg
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate, min 56.5% LiOH.H2O, battery grade, spot price ex-works China, yuan per tonne
To provide feedback on the annual review of the above-listed prices, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason/Janie Davies, re: audited IOSCO methodologies.’
Please specify if your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced, but will not be attributed in any way.
Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this annual review by November 4, 2022, including a summary of the feedback - with the exception of those responses marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is for the industry.
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.