Fastmarkets invites feedback on its audited non-ferrous methodologies, as part of the annual review process.

Fastmarkets’ methodologies currently include Russian brands in the pricing process. On September 30, Fastmarkets issued a pricing notice to clarify its current methodological approach to Russian brands in its metals and mining pricing assessment process.

The prices subject to this annual review are as follows:

Alumina

Alumina index adjustment to fob Australia index, Brazil, $ per tonne

Alumina index, fob Australia, $ per tonne

Aluminium

Aluminium P1020A (MJP) spot premium, cif Japan, $ per tonne

Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam, $ per tonne

Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $ per tonne

Aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Italy, $ per tonne

Aluminium P1020A premium, US Midwest delivered, cents per lb

Aluminium billet

Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp North Germany (Ruhr region), $ per tonne

Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp Italy (Brescia region), $ per tonne

Secondary aluminium

Aluminium pressure diecasting ingot DIN226/A380, delivered Europe, € per tonne

Aluminum alloy A380.1, delivered Midwest, US cents per lb

Copper

Copper grade A cathode premium, cif Shanghai, $ per tonne

Copper concentrates

Copper concentrates TC/RC index, cif Asia Pacific, $ per dmtu

Nickel sulfate

Nickel sulfate, min 21%, max 22.5%; cobalt 10ppm max, exw China, yuan per tonne

Cobalt

Cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $ per lb

Cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, cif China, $ per lb

Cobalt hydroxide index, 30% Co min, cif China, $ per lb

Cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $ per lb

Fastmarkets has started informally discussing a potential consultation on cobalt brands with market participants. Fastmarkets will publish a notice with more detail about this at a later date. In the meantime, Fastmarkets welcomes any initial feedback on cobalt brands during this regular annual review of its IOSCO prices.

Manganese ore

Manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $ per dmtu

Manganese ore index 37% Mn, cif Tianjin, $ per dmtu

Manganese ore index 37% Mn, fob Port Elizabeth, $ per dmtu

Lithium

Lithium carbonate, min 99.5% Li2CO3, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & South Korea, $ per kg

Lithium carbonate, min 99.5% Li2CO3, battery grade, spot price ex-works China, yuan per tonne

Lithium hydroxide monohydrate, min 56.5% LiOH.H2O, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & South Korea, $ per kg

Lithium hydroxide monohydrate, min 56.5% LiOH.H2O, battery grade, spot price ex-works China, yuan per tonne

To provide feedback on the annual review of the above-listed prices, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason/Janie Davies, re: audited IOSCO methodologies.’

Please specify if your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced, but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this annual review by November 4, 2022, including a summary of the feedback - with the exception of those responses marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is for the industry.

