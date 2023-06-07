Methodology Contact us Login

Final decision on open consultation on methodology for Turkey steel scrap import indices

Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its index for steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), North Europe origin, cfr Turkey (MB-STE-0416), and its index for steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US origin, cfr Turkey (MB-STE-0417), via an open consultation process between May 4 and June 5, 2023.

June 7, 2023
By Ross Yeo
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

This consultation sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for the Turkey steel scrap import indices here.

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

