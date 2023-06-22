Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

How to get full visibility of wood products demand

Understanding the volume of repair and remodeling activity in the US has been an incredibly challenging market to track, until now

June 22, 2023
By the Fastmarkets team
LumberNorth AmericaWood products

This article is an extract from a special new report, “The Fastmarkets Repair and Remodeling Index”. Get your copy of the free 15-page report here.

As a wholesaler, trader or retailer within the building material space one source of frustration in the wood products industry can be the lack of timely, reliable data on repair and remodeling (R&R) activity. This is especially crucial for wood products demand.

Fastmarkets estimates that in 2022 R&R activity in the US accounted for 27% of domestic structural panel demand, 33% of domestic nonstructural panel demand and 41% of domestic lumber demand.

Pie chart breakdown of end-use wood product volume (market share)

What also complicates the picture is that most measures of R&R activity track sales in dollars. The elevated building material price inflation of recent years has made it more difficult to track underlying volumes of materials used in R&R. These circumstances ultimately motivated our expert economists and wood products team to create a new monthly metric for tracking R&R activity in the United States, which we outline extensively in a new report.

Repair and remodeling is a vital factor in the wood products market

Repair and remodeling activity is often broken down into the professional contractor (“pro”) side and the do-it-yourself (DIY) segments. The Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University (JCHS) estimates that the DIY share of repair and remodeling spending in 2021 was 19.9%. However, the remaining 80.1% of professional expenditures include labor costs while the DIY share does not. When adjusting for this, the DIY share of R&R activity in 2021 when building materials consumption in R&R is probably closer to 30% and cannot be ignored.

The Fastmarkets Repair and Remodeling Index (RRI) incorporates data from both sides of the market to create an intuitive, easy-to-interpret index that captures the volume of R&R activity at a monthly frequency. For the wood products and building materials industry, this will be a powerful tool for capturing this critical, but often opaque end-use market.

What’s inside the wood products repair and remodeling report?

Inside this new report you will find:

  • A review of existing repair and remodeling data: we look at the current examples of available data and observe their characteristics and limitations. The sources we review are C-30 improvements data from the US Census, The Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) from the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS), and the JCHS total R&R market metric.
  • An outline of the methodology behind Fastmarkets’ new Repair and Remodeling Index (RRI): we detail the methods that have gone into creating the index, such as its data sources, estimation techniques and seasonal adjustment process.
  • A comparison between the RRI to alternative measures: We emphasize the uniqueness of this new repair and remodeling index by comparing it side by side with the alternatives examples we have already explored. In doing so, we provide evidence for the advantages of using the RRI.

Download the new report today to discover more about the new RRI and how it could give you more comprehensive visibility of the lumber and wood panel market.
Get your copy here

What to read next
OCC - recovered paper - flattened paper containerboard boxes
OCC price drops prompt some Asian buyers to purchase while Indian buyers withdrew
Buyers opt for cheaper European recovered paper grades over more expensive US grades
June 21, 2023
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
Annual Review of PIX Forest Biomass Finland Indices Methodology – Final Decision
(PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between May 11 and June 8, 2023, on the pricing methodology for its PIX Forest Biomass Finland indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.
June 21, 2023
plywood wood panel
The Southern Pine plywood flat price streak is one for the record books
The market for Southern Pine plywood in the US was flat for nearly an entire quarter, until the trend ended in May this year
June 20, 2023
 · 
Eric Howald
Pricing Notice
Annual review on FOEX methodology for PIX China Pulp Price Indices – Final Decision
(PIX Pulp & Paper Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between May 19 and June 16, 2023 on the pricing methodology for its PIX China Pulp indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.
June 20, 2023
Wooden Logs With Forest On Background
What is Argentina’s potential for large pulp projects?
The country has the potential to increase its cultivated forest areas to 3.7 million hectares
June 16, 2023
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
Proposal to discontinue newsprint price coverage for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore
(PPI Asia) - Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to discontinue the assessments of newsprint prices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore to reflect low buying and consumption there after years of structural decline.
June 16, 2023
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed