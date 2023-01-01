Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Read Fastmarkets’ special US repair and remodeling report

Gain full visibility of wood products demand in the US market

Discover how to monitor repair and remodeling activity

Understanding the volume of repair and remodeling (R&R) activity in the US has been an incredibly challenging market to track, until now.

The Fastmarkets Repair and Remodeling Index (RRI) incorporates data from the market’s ‘professional’ and ‘do-it-yourself’ segments. This creates an intuitive, easy-to-interpret index that captures the volume of R&R activity monthly.

This will be a powerful tool for capturing this critical but often opaque end-use market for the wood products and building materials industry.

In this whitepaper on the RRI you will find:

  • A review of existing repair and remodeling data
  • An outline of the methodology behind Fastmarkets’ new Repair and Remodeling Index (RRI)
  • A comparison between the RRI to alternative measures
  • And much more...
Fastmarkets combines the commodity intelligence of these familiar names:
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Why use a price reporting agency?

Navigate uncertainty and make business decisions with confidence using our price data, forecasts and critical intelligence.

Learn more

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed