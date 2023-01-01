Read Fastmarkets’ special US repair and remodeling report
Gain full visibility of wood products demand in the US market
Understanding the volume of repair and remodeling (R&R) activity in the US has been an incredibly challenging market to track, until now.
The Fastmarkets Repair and Remodeling Index (RRI) incorporates data from the market’s ‘professional’ and ‘do-it-yourself’ segments. This creates an intuitive, easy-to-interpret index that captures the volume of R&R activity monthly.
This will be a powerful tool for capturing this critical but often opaque end-use market for the wood products and building materials industry.
In this whitepaper on the RRI you will find:
- A review of existing repair and remodeling data
- An outline of the methodology behind Fastmarkets’ new Repair and Remodeling Index (RRI)
- A comparison between the RRI to alternative measures
- And much more...
