Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Global and European containerboard outlook: What does the market look like in the next two years?

We look back at recent market changes to European and global containerboard demand and offer some expectations for the short-term future

May 18, 2023
By Tero Eerikainen
ContainerboardPackagingEurope

After a tumultuous couple of years, with unforeseen global events and energy prices impacting containerboard costs and demand, we are seeing the market regroup and a potential return to growth. But some challenges and uncertainties remain. This data story outlines where the containerboard market has been and where it might lead to.

For more in-depth insights into the short- and long-term forecasts for the containerboard market, discover our forest products forecasts.

2023 could see a slow global containerboard bounce back

2021 was a positive time for global containerboard demand. It reached 192 million tons, with Asia accounting for over half that figure (95 million tons). China had 62% (or 59 million tons) of the total Asian demand, which emphasizes its dominance within the region and the global market.

It was a year that saw a post-Covid-19 surge in global containerboard demand (6.4%), which was due to a widespread economic rebound and increased goods purchasing, especially online.

Containerboard demand dominated by Asia

However, in 2022, this had dropped by 1% as spending shifted back toward services and economies were hurt by inflation. The year also saw the sizeable Chinese market become affected by a new wave of Covid-19 lockdowns, which hurt business activity in the region.

In 2023, Fastmarkets forecasts a global demand bounce back (2% demand growth), driven by China and the rest of Asia, but sluggish growth in Europe and North America. However, next year (2024) we expect a faster recovery in Europe and North America with China continuing to set the global pace and we anticipate a 4% overall increase in global containerboard demand growth.

Global containerboard demand could return to steady growth

Global containerboard oversupply could be a problem in the near term

A couple of factors could lead to a forthcoming oversupply issue for global containerboard, which may hinder a short-term recovery.

In recent years, due to unforeseen global challenges (Ukraine conflict, Covid-19, inflation), demand has fallen behind capacity. The consequence of this is the fall in operating rates, which have reduced from 90% down to nearly 80%.

Parallel to this, we are due to see signification investments in Asia and a wave of capacity expansions in 2023-2024 in Europe and North America. For instance, paper and packaging manufacturer, Mondi, announced in 2022 that 280 million euros are to be invested in expanding capacity across Europe.

The reduction in demand, combined with the investment in capacity, could contribute towards oversupply, which could be a real problem in the near future for most major global markets and lead to a negative impact on prices.

Oversupply will remain a global problem

European containerboard demand recovery needs to happen quickly

Europe had a particularly tough year for containerboard demand in 2022.

Fastmarkets estimates that demand in Western Europe decreased more than 3% during the last year and net exports dropped due to manufacturing cost increases, which disproportionately affected Europe compared to other export regions.

We expect a soft recovery this year, with a minor growth in demand of 0.2% this year, followed by an improvement of 3.2% in 2024.

However, the European demand recovery needs to happen swiftly in 2023 so that corrugated board and containerboard consumption can start to grow this year, compared to the previous year. If demand remains low for longer, we could see a reduction in demand for a second consecutive year and slower growth conditions in the coming years.

Demand fell considerably in 2022

Testliner costs hang in the balance

When we look at the European containerboard market, testliner prices and the energy crisis have been big factors in the overall cost to produce the material.

European testliner prices consistently increased since the fourth quarter of 2020 because of high operating rates, rapidly escalating production costs and continued containerboard demand.

Natural gas is a key cost factor for testliner because the mills that produce it rely heavily on natural gas, so they face significant changes in manufacturing costs when energy prices are affected.

This year we forecast a more stable-looking climate for European energy prices and hopefully testliner prices, but questions remain about the impact of the forthcoming winter.

Prices up since the fourth quarter of 2020

Want more insights and forecasts for the containerboard market?

Keep up to date with global market insights and predictions for 2023 and beyond. Gain access to more European outlooks by subscribing to our platform and accessing our forecasts.

What to read next
Waste sawmill in the form of a stack of boards and a mountain of sawdust.
Hardwood pulp rally continues in China with further price cuts
Overcapacity in the pulp market continues to drive prices down, with Arauco announcing more price cuts for multiple grades in June
May 17, 2023
 · 
Nick Chang
FP - Interview with Garrett Quinn.png
What are the top sustainability challenges in the forest products industry?
Watch this interview with Smurfit Kappa’s chief sustainability officer, Garret Quinn, to learn more about the company’s sustainability initiatives and the sustainability challenges ahead
May 16, 2023
iron ore site reclaimer
Ukraine has potential to become primary DRI supplier to Europe, Metinvest CEO says
Yuriy Ryzhenkov, the chief executive officer of Metinvest Group, addressed Ukraine’s role in the future of the European steel industry, indicating that the country has the potential to become a primary supplier of direct-reduced iron (DRI) to Europe, Fastmarkets heard at Made in Steel in Milano
May 15, 2023
 · 
Julia Bolotova
OCC - recovered paper - flattened paper containerboard boxes
Generation lows heighten demand for North American old corrugated containers in May
US old corrugated container (OCC) prices recently increased across most of North America
May 12, 2023
 · 
Megan Workman
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Annual Review of PIX Forest Biomass Finland Indices Methodology – Open Consultation
HELSINKI, May 11, 2023 (PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) – Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Forest Biomass Finland price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.
May 11, 2023
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue UK rotogravure SC, LWC pricing
and to change assessment method for UK 40-g newsprint pricing
May 11, 2023
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed