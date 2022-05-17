Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Containerboard

Understand the forces accelerating the global containerboard market

Covid-19 has accelerated e-commerce business growth and the demand for more shipping boxes. The containerboard market is expanding at a rapid pace in response. As graphic paper markets decline, more mills are converting machines to produce containerboard.

Now more than ever, sustainability is on the top of consumers’ minds.
Recycled linerboard – paperboard used as the facing material for corrugated boxes – is expected to grow nearly 40% from 2017 to 2023. In the USA, seven new 100% recycled packaging machines are to start up in the USA from now through 2022. In Europe, more and more mills are placing lofty goals to lower CO2 emissions.

Our news, reports and forecasting will help you understand the dynamics at play in the containerboard. You’ll get insights into the crucial factors driving price.

Learn more

A forest canopy, forest products timberland
View all forest products prices
More than 3000 prices across 80 sub-grades
Download file
Choose your sub-grade
What’s happening in the containerboard market?

Get the latest containerboard news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters and economists.

Global market connections and trends - globe
What’s influencing global paper packaging price trends?
Inflation, war, the pandemic and e-commerce are shaping supply and demand packaging dynamics
May 17, 2022
FP Packaging Crumpled Cardboard Box Containerboard - GettyImages-1215484506
Pressure mounts on Russian containerboard market
Russia’s containerboard prices remain largely stable in April but sources say this could change as economic activity slows
May 5, 2022
 · 
Maria Petrova
FP_Pulp_SustainabilityDataTech_Getty-1325656337.jpg
The drive for sustainability in pulp and paper
Why producers need to invest in data and technology
May 5, 2022
Load More
How can we help?
Products
Forecasts
Anticipate global influences on commodity prices, supply and demand
November 12, 2021
Prices
A trusted reflection of commodity markets, even at their most volatile
November 12, 2021
News and market analysis
When the commodity markets move, we move
November 18, 2021

View our full range of solutions
Methodology
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.

Explore now

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed