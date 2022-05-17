Understand the forces accelerating the global containerboard market

Covid-19 has accelerated e-commerce business growth and the demand for more shipping boxes. The containerboard market is expanding at a rapid pace in response. As graphic paper markets decline, more mills are converting machines to produce containerboard.

Now more than ever, sustainability is on the top of consumers’ minds.

Recycled linerboard – paperboard used as the facing material for corrugated boxes – is expected to grow nearly 40% from 2017 to 2023. In the USA, seven new 100% recycled packaging machines are to start up in the USA from now through 2022. In Europe, more and more mills are placing lofty goals to lower CO2 emissions.

You'll get insights into the crucial factors driving price.

