Energy crisis spotlight

What the energy crisis means for commodity markets across the globe

The current energy crisis in Europe as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier in 2022 means that the prices of fuel oil, gas and electricity have soared. Russia has turned off the taps on natural gas to Europe, leaving countries scrambling to diversify their energy sources. Across the continent, producers of key raw materials including aluminium and steel are facing a weaponization of the energy they need for production. This has sent the cost of power soaring.

Keep up-to-date with not only how this is impacting commodity markets across Europe, but also what this means for Europe’s plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Will we see a boost in the production of the critical minerals needed to produce batteries for electric vehicles? Or, will the energy requirements to run these gigafactories be too much?

European demand outlook tempers potential increase in US steel exports: LME Week
An ongoing European energy crisis and growing fears of a looming economic recession have US steel producers considering what role they may play in an unstable steel demand outlook
October 19, 2022
Mark Burgess
No immediate solution to Europe’s energy crisis: LME Week
October 18, 2022
Andrea Hotter
European cartonboard markets battered by escalating energy prices amid slowing demand
October 10, 2022
Ben Fisher
How will the natural gas crisis affect the European paper and board industry? Dependence, policy and shortage
September 15, 2022
Philipp Jaki

