Energy crisis spotlight

The current energy crisis in Europe as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier in 2022 means that the prices of fuel oil, gas and electricity have soared. Russia has turned off the taps on natural gas to Europe, leaving countries scrambling to diversify their energy sources. Across the continent, producers of key raw materials including aluminium and steel are facing a weaponization of the energy they need for production. This has sent the cost of power soaring.

Keep up-to-date with not only how this is impacting commodity markets across Europe, but also what this means for Europe’s plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Will we see a boost in the production of the critical minerals needed to produce batteries for electric vehicles? Or, will the energy requirements to run these gigafactories be too much?