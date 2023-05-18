Methodology Contact us Login

GlobalCOAL to list Fastmarkets’ coking coal index as option for index-linked screen trading

Read more about our partnership with globalCOAL

May 18, 2023
By Yolande Peters
Press release

Global Commodities Holdings Ltd’s (GCHL) globalCOAL, the leading online physical trading platform for thermal and metallurgical coal, will list Fastmarkets’ Free On Board Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal Premium Hard Coking Coal (FOB DBCT PHCC) index on the globalCOAL trading platform as an option for index-linked trades.

Fastmarkets, the industry-leading price reporting agency (PRA) and information provider for global commodities provides price data, news, analytics and events for the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and new generation energy markets. Fastmarkets specializes in providing pricing data and strategic insights for its customers in complex, volatile, often opaque markets.

Fastmarkets’ FOB DBCT PHCC index is a key benchmark index for metallurgical coal prices, and its listing on globalCOAL will provide market participants with a transparent and reliable pricing reference for spot and term trades. The collaboration also marks the start of a closer working relationship between globalCOAL and Fastmarkets, with the two companies planning to explore other areas of cooperation in the future.

Martin Abbott, CEO of GCHL commented: “With the ever-increasing dependency on robust risk management tools, index-linked trades are becoming more popular on our trading screens. We are delighted to support the market’s requirement for choice by offering optionality on our screen to index-link trades to Fastmarkets’ coking coal index.”

“We are pleased to partner with globalCOAL on their platform,” Andrew Wells, global steel and ferro-alloys editor of Fastmarkets, said. “The globalCOAL platform is a leading online trading platform for physical coal, and its reach and functionality will help to further the adoption of the Fastmarkets FOB DBCT PHCC index as a benchmark index. We look forward to working closely with globalCOAL in the future to support the development of the coal market.”

About globalCoal

GlobalCOAL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Commodities Holdings Limited, is the leading online trading platform for physical coal. The platform provides a secure and efficient environment for buyers and sellers to trade coal, and it offers a wide range of features and services, including price discovery, risk management, and logistics support. GlobalCOAL is headquartered in London, UK, and it has offices in Singapore.

