Houston ferrous scrap consumer trend June 2023

Fastmarkets is inviting feedback on its publication of the consumer buying trend for Houston ferrous scrap prices following that market’s transition away from dealer selling in January 2023.

June 15, 2023
By Amy Hinton
Ferrous scrap

Fastmarkets has published a monthly post-settlement notice detailing month on month market changes in the interim period, which is due to be discontinued after the month of June.

The original consultation notice and subsequent notification of the change were published in June and August 2022, respectively.

Screenshot 2023-06-15 171012.png

The trend for May can be found here.

To request more information, provide feedback on this notice, or provide price information and data, please contact Amy Hinton by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Amy Hinton, Re: Houston ferrous scrap market transition.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

