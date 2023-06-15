Houston ferrous scrap consumer trend June 2023

Fastmarkets has published a monthly post-settlement notice detailing month on month market changes in the interim period, which is due to be discontinued after the month of June.

The original consultation notice and subsequent notification of the change were published in June and August 2022, respectively.

The trend for May can be found here.

To request more information, provide feedback on this notice, or provide price information and data, please contact Amy Hinton by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Amy Hinton, Re: Houston ferrous scrap market transition.”

