Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Impasse on the horizon for US ferrous scrap market

The United States ferrous scrap market remains firmly in the doldrums ahead of November’s domestic ferrous trade with supply-side disruptions unlikely to change prevailingly poor demand, according to market participants

October 25, 2022
By Amy Hinton
Steel raw materialsFerrous scrapSteelUnited States

The best-case scenario would be a “soft sideways,” with prices either unchanged or down slightly, in November versus October following six months of consecutive drops in many US markets, multiple sources told Fastmarkets.

Poor inflows of material into yards, logistical issues pertaining to shipments — particularly the drought curtailing barge freight along the Mississippi River — and accelerating export demand from Asian buyers, especially for shredded scrap, has shored up marginally-better sentiment in certain markets.

But declining hot-rolled coil prices, which have fallen to the lowest level since late 2020, will likely have a tempering effect on any potential for price increases.

Fastmarkets’ steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US was calculated at $35.17 per hundredweight on Friday October 21, down by 2.28% from $35.99 per ton the day prior and its lowest level since it was calculated at $34.43 per cwt on November 6, 2020.

“Mills may be able to go down in some [regions] in November, but India is [importing] a lot of shred. The market is close to the bottom. Maybe prices won’t go up, but supply is getting really low. Mills can’t get material at the price they’re currently giving me. Grades are going to export, people are heard to be putting in shredders,” a seller in the Ohio Valley said.

“Of course the market will be based around demand from mills, but the supply side is terrible. Flows are terrible. I won’t be selling at down money,” the same source said.

Sources in the Southeast also reported that the market could incur a more modest drop compared to prior months.

“As of now, [the market] looks [like it will settle] soft sideways,” a source with presence in the region said.

“I definitely don’t see any possibility of prices going up in November. I think they will stay sideways at best, but I think they will drop to a degree,” a second source said.

One mill in the Southeast has reportedly issued regular suppliers with a restriction notice on intakes for certain grades in the week ended October 19, further crimping expectations for November’s pricing.

Sources in the Midwest continued to predict further drops for the most part, with many expecting a decrease at least $20 per gross ton across the board next month.

“Demand is terrible, but so is supply,” a Midwest seller said of the apparent impasse in the market.

Shredder scale prices diverged in the week to Monday October 24.

Fastmarkets assessed price of steel scrap shredder feed, fob Ohio Valley unchanged at $151.77 per gross ton on October 24.

Fastmarkets’ assessment for steel scrap shredder feed, fob Southeast was $123.20 per gross ton on October 24, up by 0.42% from $122.69 per ton the week prior.

Fastmarkets assessed the steel scrap shredder feed, fob Midwest at $122.59 per ton on Monday, down by 0.57% from $123.29 per ton the week prior.

What to read next
Sustainable finance
Sustainability focus continues as LME announces additions to LMEpassport - LME Week
The London Metal Exchange has announced new additions to the LMEpassport which will provide increased transparency on brands using scrap material and broaden disclosure to non-LME brands
October 24, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
Ferro-alloys, pure ferro niob (Fe-Nb)
European ferro-alloys industry needs urgent help to survive energy crisis — Euroalliages: LME Week
The European ferro-alloys industry needs help now if it is to survive the global energy crisis. This is the stance of European ferro-alloy and silicon producers’ association, Euroalliages
October 21, 2022
 · 
Claire Campbell-Patel
Pricing Notice
Correction to Fastmarkets’ US daily hot-rolled coil index
Fastmarkets has corrected its daily hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, which was published incorrectly on Wednesday October 19 and on Thursday October 6, due to an error.
October 21, 2022
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
Pricing Notice
Launch of nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) price assessment
Fastmarkets will launch a price assessment for nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate, cif China, Japan and South Korea, on Friday October 28.
October 20, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
aerial view of trucks in traffic lanes
Europe’s energy crisis battles with base metal demand for center stage: LME Week
Soaring energy prices, particularly in Europe, have dominated headlines globally and have had significant impacts on base metal prices, both on the London Metal Exchange and in physical spot premiums
October 20, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
Worker taking sample from furnace in aluminium recycling plant
Does European energy crisis risk investment in renewables and green transition? - LME Week
With soaring European energy prices squeezing margins and curtailing production of various commodities, Fastmarkets explores whether the crisis risks the postponement of investment in renewable power and in the transition to green metals.
October 20, 2022
 · 
Julia Bolotova
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed