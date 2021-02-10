INFOGRAPHIC: How do low-carbon aluminium differentials work?
Fastmarkets will publish its first low-carbon aluminium differentials on Friday March 5, one for primary aluminium (P1020A) and one for aluminium value-added products (VAP).
The new pricing mechanisms will bring transparency to the growing industry for low-carbon aluminium products as the market tries to meet increased demand for a sustainable supply chain.
The below infographic highlights how the low-carbon aluminium differentials work in relation to all-in aluminium pricing contracts and how Fastmarkets will assess deals which are reported for low-carbon aluminium brands.
You can read the full specifications of the differentials here.
If you would like more information on Fastmarkets low-carbon aluminium differentials, please contact Alice Mason and Justin Yang by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason/Justin Yang, re: Green Aluminium.’