Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Inside Vale’s green briquette megahubs and how they will work

Major Brazilian iron ore miner Vale’s plan for green briquette megahubs in the Middle East has sparked much curiosity and interest about how they will work, especially with miners looking to take a share of the decarbonization “pie” by ramping up their offerings of direct-charge materials in their attempts to eliminate sintering

November 18, 2022
By Paul Lim
Steel raw materialsIron oreDecarbonization

This is because China — the largest steelmaker and raw material consumer in the world — continues to favor the blast furnace route for steelmaking due to its efficiency and economies of scale. Consider these factors alongside the relative young age of many large blast furnaces in the country — which means that steelmakers would be unlikely to abandon them in the mid- or long term — and efforts to drive the adoption of electric-arc furnace (EAF) progress only slowly.

Vale’s efforts also support the steel industry’s drive toward eliminating Scope 3 emissions, which remains a tall order in the near- and mid-terms. It hopes for a 15% reduction in emissions from its own value chain by 2035, and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

How it works

The miner is planning three megahubs in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City in Saudi Arabia, the Khalifa Economic Zone in Abu Dhabi and at Duqm in Oman. It will supply concentration fines to these hubs and then beneficiate them into pellet-feed concentrates, which will then be processed into briquettes.

It will build and operate concentration and briquetting plants within these hubs, to provide a regular supply of high-grade agglomerated products to downstream consumers. Vale expects iron ore fines from all its systems in Brazil to contribute to the blend that will compose the feed for the concentrators.

Vale sees its green briquettes as versatile and able to support its buyers’ decarbonization goals.

Vale’s green briquettes are produced with very flexible and low-carbon technology. Since it is an agglomerate from iron ore fines, the resulting direct-charge material has all the necessary attributes to be used directly in conventional, mature and existing ironmaking reactors such as blast furnaces and direct-reduction furnaces
Marcello Spinelli, Vale, Executive vice president for ferrous minerals

“Vale’s green briquettes are produced with very flexible and low-carbon technology. Since it is an agglomerate from iron ore fines, the resulting direct-charge material has all the necessary attributes to be used directly in conventional, mature and existing ironmaking reactors such as blast furnaces and direct-reduction furnaces,” executive vice president for ferrous minerals Marcelo Spinelli told Fastmarkets.

“The green briquettes being produced with our high-grade iron ore will also allow high furnace performance with lower slag volumes, and this is totally aligned with our customers’ decarbonization goals,” Spinelli added.

Vale is also confident of the production process because of internal efficiencies and product flexibility.

“Industrial trials of briquettes were done with several customers and achieved good results. Binder material availability is manageable mainly because we can use sand from our own iron ore concentration process,” Spinelli said.

“While a cold agglomeration process can be applied in different forms, such as pellets and extruded agglomerates, we have selected a briquetting process because it is the most flexible solution, considering iron ore feed and processing characteristics,” he added.

Vale’s investors and clients will construct and operate the plants that will produce hot-briquetted iron (HBI) or any other steel product. Similarly, investors and clients will then offtake the briquettes. Local parties will promote the construction of the required logistics infrastructure, and attract or invest in renewable and hydrogen production.

“Vale’s green briquette production is expected to feed the HBI and other steel products plants that will be constructed in the megahubs. There is no expectation of exporting green briquettes to other markets,” Spinelli said.

The capacities of each hub were still being studied, he added.

Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development Center has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vale to develop a 4 million tonne per year iron ore pellet plant in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City, it said.

Vale’s efforts shine a spotlight on the increasing emphasis on metallics and direct-charge materials in the steel industry. This is happening even as Asia continues to try to move up the value chain to emulate European steelmakers, which have a higher ratio of direct-charge materials in their furnace burden, or the US, where steel production is based largely on EAFs.

But the supply quantities of metallics and direct-charge materials to be fed into Asia’s major blast furnaces are still low, and will not be achievable on a sustainable, economic scale any time soon, especially because high-grade pellet-feed iron ore concentrates remain tight.

This is why miners are also studying and experimenting with the agglomeration of lower-grade iron ore fines in hopes of producing them on a large scale, including from 60-62% Fe sinter-grade fines.

Equipment maker Metso Outotec told Fastmarkets that the scarcity of the required high-grade concentrates will remain the main bottleneck for the expansion of the direct-reduced iron-EAF route of primary steel production, and that improving technologies will make it a reality.

“Technology developments for smelting reduction are required,” Metso Outotec business support specialist Richa Sharma said. “We recently launched a proprietary direct-reduction iron smelting technology, which — if used in combination with 100% hydrogen-based Circored direct-reduction technology — will accept lower-grade iron ores as well.”

What to read next
Hot metal blanks coming out of furnace
China issues plan for non-ferrous metals industry to comply with peak carbon emissions goals
China laid out a plan on Thursday, November 10 to decarbonize the non-ferrous metals industry, reiterating the energy-intensive sector’s need to not exceed peak carbon emissions by 2030 in response to the country’s climate goals
November 18, 2022
 · 
Yiwen Ju
Large rolls of sheet aluminium stored on factory floor
Alcoa lobbying US, LME to sanction Russian aluminium
Alcoa has been lobbying the US government to sanction Russian aluminium, the major global and leading US aluminium producer said at a conference in New York on Wednesday November 16
November 18, 2022
 · 
Orla O’Sullivan
Container cargo freight ship with working crane bridge discharge at container terminal, Aerial top view container ship at deep sea port.
Slumping freight rates struggle to entice more containerized metal trade
The global trade for metals shipped in containers is being constrained by weak demand despite lower freight costs and higher availability of boxes compared with earlier in the year, sources have told Fastmarkets
November 18, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to US East Coast ferrous scrap export indexes
Fastmarkets’ calculation of its steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York and steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York were published incorrectly on Wednesday November 16 due to an input error.
November 16, 2022
 · 
Arthur Robert
CMC_BarbaraSmith_Steel_Scrap_Interview.png
CMC’s Barbara Smith answers seven questions on the US steel scrap market
The steel scrap market is undergoing a monumental shift as the pull of decarbonization, growing market consolidation and supply shortages propel steel scrap into ‘hot’ commodity status
November 16, 2022
Scrap metal pieces laying in a pile
US 300-series stainless scrap prices climb amid LME nickel jump
While demand for stainless scrap remains very weak in the United States, scrap prices for the 300-series grades jumped this week on continued tight supply and a spike in London Metal Exchange nickel prices, with the nickel cash contract at its highest since May
November 16, 2022
 · 
Jim Lawrence
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed