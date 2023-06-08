Methodology Contact us Login

Launch of European domestic Green Steel prices

Fastmarkets has launched two new Green Steel prices for the European domestic market, starting Thursday June 8.

June 8, 2023
By Ross Yeo
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets’ Green Steel, domestic flat-rolled differential ex works Northern Europe will be assessed weekly against the Fastmarkets’ established Northern European hot rolled coil (HRC) index.

A daily inferred Green Steel base price will be calculated based on the daily Fastmarkets HRC index and the Green Steel differential to provide real-time transparency.

The price specifications are as follows:

MB-STE-0904: Green Steel domestic, flat-rolled, differential to HRC index, exw northern Europe, € per tonne
Quality: Steel produced with scope 1,2 & 3 emissions of maximum 1 tonne CO2 per tonne of steel
Quantity: minimum 10 tonnes
Location: Ex-works northern Europe
Timing: Open
Unit: EUR/tonne
Publication: Weekly

MB-STE-0905: Green Steel base price, HRC exw northern Europe, daily inferred, € per tonne
Quality: Steel produced with scope 1,2 & 3 emissions of maximum 1 tonne CO2 per tonne of steel
Quantity: minimum 10 tonnes
Location: Ex-works northern Europe
Timing: Open
Unit: EUR/tonne
Publication: Daily
Notes: This price is calculated by adding the weekly Green Steel differential (MB-STE-0904) to the daily Northern Europe HRC index (MB-STE-0028).

The Green Steel prices will capture the differential between traditional flat-rolled steel prices and prices for steel produced with low emissions (including Scope 1, 2 & 3) of maximum 1 tonne CO2 per tonne of steel.

All production methods and raw materials will be considered, including scrap-based production and steel made using hydrogen-reduced iron.

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Julia Bolotova by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Julia Bolotova re: European Green Steel.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

June 8, 2023
Nabilah Awang
June 8, 2023
pricing@fastmarkets.com
June 7, 2023
Amy Hinton
June 7, 2023
Sean Barry
June 7, 2023
Grace Asenov
June 7, 2023
Ross Yeo
