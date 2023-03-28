Lithium market outlook: A podcast with Peter Hannah and Joe Lowry

Peter Hannah is a senior price development manager at Fastmarkets. This is Peter’s second appearance on The Global Lithium podcast. His first appearance, in June 2022, was ranked in the top ten of all episodes to date.

In this episode, Peter and Joe discuss the current lithium pricing situation and the volatility in China with the spot price dropping vs rising contract prices elsewhere. They also address lithium supply and demand, the future of lepidolite and the perceived threat of sodium-ion batteries.

Joe Lowry and Peter Hannah will also be appearing at the Fastmarkets 15th Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2023 in Las Vegas. Peter will moderate a panel discussion entitled, ‘Lithium Supply: Are we heading into surplus or shortage?’

The discussion will focus on:



How do we rationalize lithium supply and demand numbers?

Can we physically build the equivalent of five lithium mines a year for the next eight years to hit that demand number?

Could technological innovations expedite, change or disrupt the expected supply demand balance of lithium as a commodity?

