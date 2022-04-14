LME nickel prices: The short squeeze

What happened to nickel trading in March?

What is the LME methodology for nickel averages?

How to access LME nickel averages on Fastmarkets

During March, LME nickel trading was suspended and then disrupted once trading resumed. Watch this 16-minute summary with Callum Perry, European nickel reporter, and Ben Trotter, product director, describing what happened and the impact this had on the publication and display of the LME nickel data on the Fastmarkets platform.