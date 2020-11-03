Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly stronger this morning, Tuesday November 3, after markets were encouraged by generally robust manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data that came out on Monday.
Market participants in China are increasingly confident that Chinese authorities will revive steel scrap imports into the country in 2021 following the release of new domestic scrap classification standards.
With a virtual LME Week starting on Monday October 19, the base metals market is starting to focus on negotiating 2021 contracts. Here, read about how the evolving nature of virtual negotiations is affecting the aluminium, copper, nickel and tin markets.
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly lower this morning, Tuesday November 10, while prices consolidated after Monday’s double dose of positive news - that of Joe Biden winning the US presidential election and Pfizer announcing progress toward a potential Covid-19 vaccine.
Base metals prices on the LME and the SHFE were mixed this morning, Thursday October 15, with concerns over the spread of Covid-19 and the reduced likelihood of a US stimulus package any time soon dampening optimism.
MORNING VIEW: Broader markets generally upbeat on vaccine hopes, base metals prices hold up in high ground
Markets were generally buoyant on the back of relief that a potential Covid-19 vaccine has been found, but the metals also seem hesitant this morning, Tuesday October 11, about what this will mean to the markets given how much they have run up already since the March lows.
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were weaker across the board this morning, Tuesday October 13, while those on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were either unchanged or firmer, as were equities.
MORNING VIEW: LME base metals prices weaker as US stimulus talks struggle, but underlying trends generally strong
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were weaker this morning, Thursday October 22, this after a day of general strength on Wednesday that saw copper prices climb, intraday, back above $7,000 per tonne.
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed this morning, Monday October 12, but sentiment has turned more bullish, especially in aluminium, since China returned from its Golden Week holiday.
Base metals prices were pausing and precious metals were mainly on a back footing this morning, Friday January 8, with sentiment generally bullish on the prospects for greater fiscal spending out of the United States when Joe Biden becomes the president in a few weeks’ time.