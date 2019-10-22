NOTICE: Discontinuation of price change articles

Fastmarkets will no longer publish price change articles for minor metals, noble alloys, bulk alloys & ores, European non-ferrous scrap and UK non-ferrous scrap and ingot prices.

There is no change to the publication of the price assessments or indices. All prices and their price movements will remain available in the Fastmarkets price book.

We will continue to send email price alerts for these price changes, along with those for base metals and ferrous metals prices. You can opt to receive these email price alerts by updating your email preferences under your Account Settings.

For all Fastmarkets price methodologies and specifications, please visit https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.