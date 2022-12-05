Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Oman’s Jindal Shadeed will invest over $3 bln in green steel plant

Oman-based long products steelmaker Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel Oman plans to invest more than $3 billion to build a green steel plant in Oman, the company said on Sunday December 4

December 5, 2022
By Serife Durmus
Steel raw materialsIron oreFerrous scrap

The green steel production facility, which will be built at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (Sezad), Oman, will produce 5 million tonnes per year of green steel. It is planned to be completed in 2026, JSIS Oman said.

The plant will use renewable hydrogen-powered energy for steel production and will target the wind turbine, auto and consumer goods sectors across Europe, Japan and other countries.

Jindal Shadeed Group has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with centralized utility provider Marafiq to provide the utilities to operate the new mill.

“Jindal Shadeed Group is investing more than $3 billion to develop this mega steel project in Duqm, and we have already obtained the necessary approvals to secure the land for our Green Hydrogen ready steel project,” Harssha Shetty, chief executive officer of Jindal Shadeed Group, said in a statement.

“Our goal is to produce 5 million [tpy] of green steel that will create over $800 million [per year] in country value-addition. The plant will supply high-quality steel products to automobile, wind energy and consumer durables sector amongst others,” Shetty added.

The plant will be the biggest green steel investment in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries.

Jindal Shadeed originally announced its plans to invest in a green hydrogen plant in April this year.

Jindal Shadeed operates a direct-reduced iron-electric-arc furnace steel complex in Oman. This includes a 1.8-million-tpy gas-based DRI plant that produces both hot DRI and hot briquetted iron, and a 2.4-million-tpy steel meltshop and a 1.4-million-tpy rebar rolling mill.

Earlier this month, the company also announced investment in a pelletizing plant.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to discontinue Seattle/Portland turnings price assessment
Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue its steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price trend, delivered mill Seattle/Portland, $ per gross ton due to a lack of liquidity.
December 5, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to discontinue Detroit foundry grades
Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue three foundry grade price assessments included in its Detroit consumer buying price series due to a lack of liquidity.
December 5, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to refine Fastmarkets’ coking coal index methodology
Fastmarkets proposes to refine its coking coal index methodology to increase transparency when incorporating data from physical trading platforms.
December 5, 2022
 · 
Jane Fan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend Fastmarkets’ coking coal index specifications
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the laycan timing and unit of its coking coal price indices to more closely reflect the coking coal spot market.
December 5, 2022
 · 
Jane Fan
heap of scrap iron
December US ferrous scrap market facing dealer resistance
The domestic US ferrous scrap market has been slow to develop, with resilient sellers holding out for better offers
December 5, 2022
 · 
Lisa Gordon
Aluminum ingots
China’s aluminium ADC 12 export window opens following gains in MJP market
Key data from Fastmarkets’ aluminium ingot ADC 12 pricing session in China on Wednesday November 30
December 2, 2022
 · 
Jinfan Yang
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed