Open consultation on Fastmarkets’ non-ferrous materials methodology

This consultation, which is open until Friday October 28, 2022, seeks to ensure that our methodology continues to reflect the physical market in base metals, minor metals, ores and alloys, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for PRAs. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

On September 30, Fastmarkets issued a pricing notice to clarify its current methodological approach to Russian brands in its metals and mining pricing assessment process. Fastmarkets’ methodologies currently include Russian brands in the pricing process.

View the Fastmarkets non-ferrous methodology here: https://cdn.fastmarkets.com/a3/cb/b5394daf4315b163e473a1ac109b/fm-mb-non-ferrous-methodology-specifications.pdf

To provide feedback on the annual review of our non-ferrous methodology, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the prices or indices, please contact Fastmarkets by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com.

For feedback or comment related to base metals, please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason/Chris Kavanagh/Jingtai Lun, re: Non-ferrous methodology.’

For feedback or comment related to minor metals, ores and alloys, please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Janie Davies/Jingtai Lun/Chris Kavanagh, re: MOA methodology.’

Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by Friday November 4, including a summary of the feedback, with the exception of those responses marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is for the industry.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology/metals