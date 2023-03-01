Methodology Contact us Login

Open consultation on methodology for Fastmarkets’ coking coal indices

Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its coking coal indices, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

March 1, 2023
By Jane Fan
Pricing notice

This consultation, which is open until March 31, 2023, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Fastmarkets’ coking coal indices here.

The prices subject to this annual review are as follows:
• MB-COA-0003 Premium hard coking coal, fob DBCT, $/wmt
• MB-COA-0005 Premium hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang, $/wmt
• MB-COA-0004 Hard coking coal, fob DBCT, $/wmt
• MB-COA-0002 Hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang, $/wmt
• MB-COA-0008 PCI low-vol, fob DBCT, $/wmt
• MB-COA-0007 PCI low-vol, cfr Jingtang, $/wmt

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by April 7, 2023, including a summary of the feedback, with the exception of those responses marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jane Fan, re: Coking Coal Indices Methodology annual review, 2023.’ Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

