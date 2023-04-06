Open consultation on methodology for Fastmarkets’ coking coal indices – final decision

No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Fastmarkets’ coking coal indices here.

The prices that were under this annual review are as follows:

• MB-COA-0003 Premium hard coking coal, fob DBCT, $/wmt

• MB-COA-0005 Premium hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang, $/wmt

• MB-COA-0004 Hard coking coal, fob DBCT, $/wmt

• MB-COA-0002 Hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang, $/wmt

• MB-COA-0008 PCI low-vol, fob DBCT, $/wmt

• MB-COA-0007 PCI low-vol, cfr Jingtang, $/wmt

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

