Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Open consultation on methodology for Fastmarkets’ coking coal indices – final decision

Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its coking coal indices, via an open consultation process between March 1 and March 31, 2023. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.

April 6, 2023
By Jane Fan
Pricing notice

No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Fastmarkets’ coking coal indices here.

The prices that were under this annual review are as follows:
• MB-COA-0003 Premium hard coking coal, fob DBCT, $/wmt
• MB-COA-0005 Premium hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang, $/wmt
• MB-COA-0004 Hard coking coal, fob DBCT, $/wmt
• MB-COA-0002 Hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang, $/wmt
• MB-COA-0008 PCI low-vol, fob DBCT, $/wmt
• MB-COA-0007 PCI low-vol, cfr Jingtang, $/wmt

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for Fastmarkets’ iron ore indices – final decision
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its iron ore indices, via an open consultation process between March 1 and March 31, 2023. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.
April 6, 2023
 · 
Jane Fan
Pricing Notice
Delayed publication of alumina prices, aluminium low-carbon midpoint, aluminium scrap discounts: pricing notice
The publication of Fastmarkets’ inferred prices for Brazil alumina, Aluminium P1020A inferred low carbon midpoint in-whs Rotterdam, and UK aluminium scrap LME discounts, for Wednesday April 5 was delayed for technical reasons.
April 6, 2023
 · 
Juliet Walsh
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to launch Asian black mass payable indicators: pricing notice
Fastmarkets proposes to launch weekly price assessments for black mass payable indicators, delivered South Korea, to provide insight to Asia’s burgeoning battery recycling sector.
April 5, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
Roll of hot steel metal on the conveyor belt
Cliffs set $65-per-hundredweight HRC base price to prop up softening market
Cleveland-Cliffs announcement on Monday, April 3 of a $100-per-short-ton increase on all carbon hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel products is aimed at bolstering a softening hot-rolled coil spot market in the United States, sources told Fastmarkets
April 5, 2023
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend the frequency of Fastmarkets’ China import billet price assessment: pricing notice
Fastmarkets proposes to reduce the frequency of its China steel billet import price assessment.
April 5, 2023
 · 
Jessica Zong
Iron - iron ore.
High-grade iron ore prices track dip in futures; sinter feed premiums rise
Seaborne high-grade iron ore prices erased gains achieved since early March in the week ending Friday March 24, amid a dip in iron ore futures
April 5, 2023
 · 
Norman Fong
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed