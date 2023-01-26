Methodology Contact us Login

Open consultation on methodology for nonwovens markets

SAN FRANCISCO, January 25, 2023 (Fastmarkets) – Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for Nonwovens markets, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

January 26, 2023
Pricing noticeNonwovens

This consultation, which is open until February 22, 2023, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for nonwovens markets (here).

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “Nonwovens markets, 2023”. Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by March 22, 2023, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

