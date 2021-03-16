PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to frequency of Southeast Asia lead premiums
Fastmarkets has amended the frequency of its assessment of two lead ingot premiums for Southeast Asia.
After a month-long consultation, which ended on March 12, Fastmarkets has altered the frequency of assessment of the two premiums from bi-weekly to monthly.
Monthly assessment of these prices will start from Tuesday March 16, 2021. The assessments affected are:
- MB-PB-0107 Lead 99.97% ingot premium, cif Southeast Asia, $ per tonne
- MB-PB-0108 Lead 99.99% ingot premium, cif Southeast Asia, $ per tonne
To provide feedback on these premiums, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Julian Luk by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Julian Luk, re: Fastmarkets Southeast Asia lead premiums.’
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.