PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to manganese ore 44% Mn index specifications

After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the silica content of its manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, index specifications to a base of 10% and a max 15%, from a base of 11% and max of 12%, in response to product changes in the market.

The amended specifications are:

MB-MNO-0001 Manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu

Quality: 5.5-75mm lump. Manganese base 44%, range 42-48%; iron base 5%, max 16%; silica base 10%, max 15%; phosphorous base 0.10%, max 0.16%; alumina base 5%, max 14%; moisture: base 4%, max 12%

Quantity: Min 5,000 tonnes

Location: cif Tianjin, China (normalized for any Chinese mainland sea port)

Timing: Within nine weeks

Unit: US$ per dry metric tonne unit

Payment: Cash or equivalent

Publication: Friday, 3pm London

To provide feedback on this amendment or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jon Stibbs, re: 44% manganese ore.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.