PRICING NOTICE: Annual Review of PIX Packaging Europe Indices Methodology – Open Consultation

HELSINKI, April 26, 2023 (PIX Pulp and Paper indices) – Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Packaging Europe price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.

April 26, 2023
Pricing notice

This consultation, which is open until May 24, 2023, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions’ (IOSCO) Principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency. Please find the current methodology for the PIX Packaging Europe price indices here.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.foex@fastmarkets.com, with the respective subject heading “PIX Packaging Indices Review 2023”.

We treat feedback as anonymous. We share responses with the industry at the end of the consultation without attributing them in any way so as to protect the identity of respondents. Please specify whether your response is confidential, in which case we will not share it in any form.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by June 7, 2023, under Pricing Notices, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

