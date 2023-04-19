Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Annual Review of PIX Paper Price Indices Methodology – Final Decision

April 19, 2023
Pricing noticePaper

HELSINKI, April 14, 2023 (PIX Pulp and Paper Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between March 15 and April 12, 2023, on the pricing methodology for its PIX Paper indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.

Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank for the feedback received during the consultation period. It was fully supportive to our current methodology.

To summarize, this open consultation does not lead to material changes in the current methodology. A newly dated methodology document has been posted.

