PRICING NOTICE: Annual Review of PIX Pulp China Price Indices Methodology – Open Consultation

HELSINKI, May 19, 2023 (PIX Pulp and Paper indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Pulp China price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.

May 19, 2023
Pricing noticePulp

This consultation, which is open from May 19 until June 16, 2023, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

Fastmarkets FOEX proposes no changes to the current index methodology or specifications.

Please find the current methodology for the FOEX PIX Pulp China price indices here.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.foex@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “PIX Pulp China review 2023”.

We treat feedback as confidential. We share responses with the industry at the end of the consultation without attributing them in any way so as to protect the identity of respondents. Please specify whether your response is anonymous, in which case we will not share it in any form.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by June 30, 2023, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

