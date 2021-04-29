PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Aluminium ingot ADC 12, exw dp China, yuan/tonne assessment
Fastmarkets has corrected its weekly price assessment for Aluminium ingot ADC 12, exw dp China, yuan/tonne, which was published incorrectly on Wednesday April 28 due to a reporter error.
The assessment should have been 17,900-18,300 yuan per tonne, rather than 17,900-18,200 yuan per tonne, which was the previous week’s range.
This has now been corrected in Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MinD.
For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Hui Li by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com.
