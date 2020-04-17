PRICING NOTICE: Correction to lithium index

The lithium carbonate index, min 99.5% Li2O3, grade, exw China was incorrectly published as 44,786 yuan per tonne. The index should have been 44,967 yuan per tonne, reflecting the Chinese domestic battery-grade lithium carbonate market.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to contribute to the price discovery process, please contact Carrie Shi by email at: pricing@indmin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Carrie Shi – lithium carbonate index.’

