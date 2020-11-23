PRICING NOTICE: Decision to suspend launch of premium hard coking coal specs, new grade differentials

A decision has also been made to not proceed with the proposed launch of two grade-differential indices to reflect the fob Australia and cfr China values of mid-vol coal.

After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has determined that current circumstances do not make the amendment to the specifications of the indices for premium hard coking coal viable.

Current circumstances also do not make the launch of the two grade-differential indices viable.

Fastmarkets reserves the right to start a fresh consultation on these in future should circumstances change.

To provide feedback on this decision, please contact Li Min by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Li Min, re: Launch of premium hard coking coal specs, new grade differentials.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.