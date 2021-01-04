PRICING NOTICE: Holiday pricing schedule for 2021-2022

Click on the image below to view the Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for base metals, minors, ores & alloys and industrial minerals, and ferrous prices for 2021 and 2022.

If you have any questions about Fastmarkets’ pricing calendar, please contact Fastmarkets global base metals editor Juliet Walsh at juliet.walsh@fastmarkets.com, Fastmarkets global minor metals, ores & alloys and industrial minerals editor Fleur Ritzema at fritzema@fastmarkets.com or global steel editor Andrew Wells at andrew.wells@fastmarkets.com.

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.