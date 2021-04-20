PRICING NOTICE: Launch of Southeast Asia zinc SHG warrant premium assessment

Following a one-month consultation, Fastmarkets will launch a zinc warrant premiums for locations in Southeast Asia. Fastmarkets already receives information on warrant trading levels for zinc in Southeast Asia, out of key hubs such as Singapore and Port Klang, Malaysia, making it a key part of the market.

The addition of the Southeast Asia warrant premium assessment will complement Fastmarkets’ current zinc warrant coverage, which has previously focused on Europe and the United States.

The specification for the price assessment is as follows:

MB-ZN-0123: Zinc SHG min 99.995% warrant premium, in-whs Southeast Asia, $/tonne

Quality: Special High Grade zinc ingot of minimum 99.995% purity, conforming to LME specifications and relevant standards: BS EN 1179:2003, ISO 752:2004 - ZN-1 grade, ASTM B6-12 - LME grade or GB/T 470- 2008

Quantity: Min 100 tonnes

Location: Any LME-approved warehouse in Singapore/Malaysia (Johor, Port Klang), premium on top of LME cash prices

Timing: Prompt release

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly; Wednesday 3-4pm London time

To provide feedback on this launch, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Archie Hunter and/or Ana de Liz by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter, Ana de Liz re: Launch of South East Asia Zinc Warrant price.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.