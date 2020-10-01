PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on IOSCO-audited non-ferrous price assessments, indices

The consultation, which is open until October 31, seeks to ensure that our audited methodologies and price specifications continue to reflect the physical markets for the alumina, aluminium, cobalt, copper, lithium and manganese ore markets they cover while complying with the principles of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) - including all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

The prices subject to this annual review are as follows:

Base metals

Alumina

Alumina index adjustment to fob Australia index, Brazil, $/tonne

Alumina index, fob Australia, $/tonne

Aluminium

Aluminium P1020A (MJP) spot premium, cif Japan, $/tonne

Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam, $/tonne

Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $/tonne

Aluminium P1020A premium, US Midwest delivered, cents/pound

Copper

Copper grade A cathode premium, cif Shanghai, $/tonne

Copper concentrates

Copper concentrates TC/RC index, cif Asia Pacific, $/dmtu

Minor metals, ores & alloys

Cobalt

Cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb

Cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, cif China, $/lb

Cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb

Manganese ore

Manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu

Manganese ore index 37% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu

Manganese ore index 37% Mn, fob Port Elizabeth, $/dmtu

Industrial minerals

Lithium

Lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & South Korea, $/kg

Lithium Carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3, battery grade, spot price ex-works China, CNY/tonne

Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate min 56.5% LiOH.H2O, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & South Korea, $/kg

Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate min 56.5% LiOH.H2O, battery grade, spot price ex-works China, CNY/tonne

The methodology and product specifications for other Fastmarkets non-ferrous price assessments and indices were covered by the open consultation here.

To provide feedback on the annual review of the above-listed prices, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. For feedback or comment related to base metals, please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter, re: audited base metals methodologies.’ For feedback or comment related to minor metals, ores & alloys, please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Charlotte Radford, re: audited MOA methodologies.’ For feedback or comment related to industrial minerals, please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Davide Ghilotti, re: audited IM methodology.’

Please specify if your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced, but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this annual review by November 6, including a summary of the feedback unless marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is for the industry.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.