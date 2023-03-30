Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Nonwovens Markets – Final Decision

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 (Nonwovens Markets) - Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Nonwovens Markets, via an open consultation process between January 25 and March 15, 2023.

March 30, 2023
Pricing noticeNonwovens

This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

