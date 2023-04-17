Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for North America Graphic Paper

Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for North America Graphic Paper, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

April 17, 2023
Pricing noticeGraphic paper

This consultation, which is open until May 26, 2023, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications, and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for North America Graphic Paper here: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology/forest-products/north-america-graphic-paper

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “North America Graphic Paper - 2023.” Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by May 30, 2023, including a summary of the feedback except of the feedback marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

