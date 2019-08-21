PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue weekly southern China steel price assessments

Southern China is not a major steel production base, and steel products produced in the region tend to differ in quality compared with those from eastern and northern China, which result in their prices not being used as key benchmarks for the domestic market.

Furthermore, prices in southern China typically track movements in major markets such as Shanghai and Tangshan.

The price assessments being proposed for discontinuance are as follows:

The consultation period for this proposal will end one month from the date of this pricing notice - on September 21 - with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from September 27.

