PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue weekly southern China steel price assessments
Fastmarkets is proposing a discontinuance of its weekly price assessments for long and flat steel products in southern China.
Southern China is not a major steel production base, and steel products produced in the region tend to differ in quality compared with those from eastern and northern China, which result in their prices not being used as key benchmarks for the domestic market.
Furthermore, prices in southern China typically track movements in major markets such as Shanghai and Tangshan.
The price assessments being proposed for discontinuance are as follows:
- Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, ex-whs Southern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel wire rod (mesh quality) domestic, ex-whs Southern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel sections domestic, ex-whs Southern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, ex-whs Southern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, delivered Southern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, delivered whs Southern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel plate domestic, delivered whs Southern China, yuan/tonne
To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Jessica Zong and Miranda Song by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Jessica Zong/Miranda Song, re: Southern China weekly steel prices.”To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.